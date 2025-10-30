Selena Gomez Joined By Laufey, The Marías, And Jimmy Kimmel To Help Raise $600,000 For Mental Health Services

Selena Gomez hosted her third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (October 29). The event raised over $600,000 for mental health charities with support from performers Laufey and The Marías, and host Jimmy Kimmel. The benefit was attended by Gomez’s husband Benny Blanco and other notable figures, with the yearly event serving as a major part of the actress/singer’s ongoing mission through the Rare Impact Fund – which she founded five years ago alongside her Rare Beauty brand – to raise $100 million for global mental health resources and education. “This night is a celebration of how far we’ve come and a powerful reminder of how much more we can do together,” Gomez said back in September as she looked forward to the event. “I’m incredibly grateful to Jimmy and The Marías for joining me in shining a light on youth mental health. Their support means the world – not just to me, but to millions of young people this work touches around the globe.” (Billboard)