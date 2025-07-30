Sentury Reaches No. 1 On Adult R&B Airplay Chart With Cover Of Jeffrey Osborne’s “Only Human”

Sentury’s cover of Jeffrey Osborne’s 1990 hit, “Only Human,” has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. The track, which was released on Gateway Records, jumped up one place to claim the top spot from Kevin Ross’ “Love in the Middle,” which spent three weeks at No. 1. Sentury is comprised of members CJ, Leo, AJ, and Rico, becoming the first multi-member male group to top the chart since Silk Sonic – the duo featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – scored five No. 1s in 2021-22. Osborne’s original track arrived before the 1993 formation of the Adult R&B Airplay chart, but his version of “Only Human” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 1991. Additionally, Sentury’s “Only Human” climbed to No. 21 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, on the strength of a 14% increase to 4.3 million weekly audience impressions. (Billboard)