SEVENTEEN Announces U.S. Dates On Their 2025 World Tour

On Monday (July 28), K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN announced the dates and details of their 2025 SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN U.S. The run of nine stadium and arena shows will kick off on October 11 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, and conclude with back-to-back shows on October 29 and 30 at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, with additional multiple-night stands scheduled in Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, and Sunrise, Florida. According to a press release announcing the dates, the tour title, NEW_, “signals a bold new chapter for SEVENTEEN. The underscore (_) following the word ‘new’ symbolizes limitless potential — an open space to be reinvented.” SEVENTEEN, whose latest album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in June, will launch their world tour with concerts in South Korea on September 13 and 14. Fan club presale for the U.S. shows begins on August 5, followed by a general on-sale on August 6. (Billboard)