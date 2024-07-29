Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Is No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart For Third Total Week

Getty Images

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third total week. The crossover hit single became Shaboozey’s first career No. 1 on the chart three weeks ago. The chart-topper is featured on the Virgina-born singer-songwriter’s new record, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, released by the independent labels, American Dogwood/EMPIRE. “It’s a sign of the times – genres are merging, styles are blending and the audience’s music taste is broader than ever,” EMPIRE COO Nima Etminan told Billboard. “Artists don’t need to be put in boxes – whether it be by race, genre or eras. Good music is good music and the listeners largely get to dictate the charts.”

The rest of the Billboard 100 Top 5 remains unchanged from last week, with Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help,” featuring Morgan Wallen, staying at No. 2, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” remaining at No. 3, Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” keeping at No. 4, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” sticking at No. 5. (Billboard)