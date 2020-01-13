Shaggy Reveals Why He Passed On A Rihanna Collaboration

PRPhotos.com

In an interview with Britain’s Daily Star, dancehall legend Shaggy revealed that he was asked to collaborate with Rihanna on her upcoming reggae-inspired album but he turned it down. He explained, “They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys.”

He added, “But from what I hear it should be good!”

On RiRi’s venture into dancehall, he said, “It’s a healthy competition. Dancehall is in a good place but we need as many people to do this art form as possible. When it crosses over and becomes popular with artists from other genres and other cultures, that can only be good.”

RiRi told Vogue about the album last year, “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae.