Shakira Teams With Ozuna For New Single

As Shakira gears up for her 12th studio album, the Colombian superstar has called on Ozuna for collaboration on her new single, “Monotonía.”

The song lyrics spell out the boredom of when a couple gets too comfortable in a relationship.

The two also star in a wild video that starts off with Shakira singing to Ozuna in the snack aisle of a grocery store before a bazooka blows a large hole in her chest. Somehow still alive, she picks up her still-beating heart in an attempt to keep the romance alive.

Both the video and single were officially released this week.

