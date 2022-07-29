Shakira Turns Down Prosecutor’s Offer In Tax Fraud Case

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial for tax fraud. Reuters reported that she declined the prosecutor’s settlement offer.

In a press release, her team stated that she has always met all tax obligations and called the case a total violation of her rights.

“The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement.”

According to the spokesperson, the Spanish Tax Office continues to violate her rights and labeled her case baseless.

Shakira is accused of not paying taxes on 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014. They claim that she lived in Spain, despite her residence being in the Bahamas.

According to Shakira, she relocated to Barcelona in 2015 to live with FC Barcelona soccer club defender Gerard Pique. Shakira said she paid the 17.2 million they claimed was owed, so there has been no outstanding tax debt for many years.

