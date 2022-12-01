Shanquella Robinson’s Sister Speaks Out

Shanquella Robinson's sister Tequila Long has opened up about her sister's death. According to Essence, Long said that the last time she saw her sister was when Robinson visited her home on the night of October 27th, one day before Robinson left for Cabo, Mexico.

Long said, “She actually came here to borrow a piece of luggage of mine to take on the trip. I thought she was going with the people she always traveled with, so it wasn’t any reason for me to have any ill feelings towards her going out of town. I just tell her to be safe.”

Days later, she learned that her sister had passed away on the trip. Although there were conflicting stories, Long said she heard that there was a fight but she trusted another account from a male friend who said Robinson died of alcohol poisoning.

She explained, “I was more believing the dude that she went on the trip with because that was her best friend. So I didn’t think that he would be malicious about anything. I didn’t think that he would tell us a lie. I trusted him. So I took his word for it more than anything, and he said it was alcohol poisoning.”

Three of Robinson's friends came to her home in Charlotte. Long and Robinson's mom Salamondra Robinson, was also there.

Long said, “They came to meet my mother to talk about the incident that happened in Cabo. The two young ladies, and the male, told us that there wasn’t any type of fighting going on. That they believed what the medic told him, that it was alcohol poisoning. We asked him about the fight because we was hearing from other people that they was out there fighting her, they had jumped on her out there. So they all was giving us a story, a lie, until the video surfaced.”

Long says she was “livid” when the video surfaced. She continued, “I was extremely upset. When I saw the video, I automatically yelled. At that moment, I was wishing I was there. I played that video over and over again. They had to wake her up out of her sleep because she sleeps naked. And she was naked standing there, and here she is fighting this girl. And my sister’s like 5’1?, 100 pounds. That image of her didn’t sit well with me.”

