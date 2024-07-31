Shawn Mendes Shares Details Of His Forthcoming Album And Two New Singles

Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has announced that his upcoming new album is titled Shawn, and it will be released on October 18. To build excitement around the forthcoming record, Mendes has also revealed that he will drop two brand new singles — “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” — on his birthday, August 8. Mendes shared a nature-filled album teaser on Instagram that is soundtracked by a fireside singalong of “Isn’t That Enough.”

The pop superstar shared some insight into the inspiration behind Shawn in his revealing caption to the post: “Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.” (Variety)