Home » R&B News » Shawn Mendes To Play New Album From Start To Finish On Intimate Theater Tour

Shawn Mendes To Play New Album From Start To Finish On Intimate Theater Tour

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

A day after Shawn Mendes announced the forthcoming release of his new album, Shawn, on October 18, along with the arrival of two lead singles, “Isn’t That Enough” and “Why Why Why,” on August 8, the Grammy-nominated singer just revealed details of his upcoming tour. Mendes will be performing Shawn from “top to bottom” at a series of intimate theater dates taking place in the cities where he recorded his new songs. These will be Mendes’ first shows since he canceled his 2022 tour in order to focus on his mental health. He shared on X: “Wanted the first shows back to be special & to play this album for you live in the places we recorded it. I’ve never played an album top to bottom before but it’s already one of my favourite shows i’ve ever rehearsed. I love you guys, the band and I can’t wait to see you.” (Entertainment Tonight)

Related Articles

Lin-Manuel Miranda And Eisa Davis Announce Nas-Produced ‘The Warriors’ Concept Album
Taylor Swift Makes Over $14 Million At Each Show Of ‘The Eras Tour’
Shawn Mendes Shares Details Of His Forthcoming Album And Two New Singles
The Pointer Sisters And The Commodores Plan A Joint Tour Together
Kehlani Announces 2024 ‘Crash’ North American Tour Dates
Travis Scott Announces One-Off Concert at MetLife Stadium, Plans International ‘Circus Maximus’ Tour