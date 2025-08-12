Sheila Jordan, Legendary Jazz Vocalist Who Worked With Charlie Parker And Charles Mingus, Dies At 96

Sheila Jordan, the legendary jazz singer known for her cool, supple voice and groundbreaking debut album, Portrait of Sheila, died on Monday (August 11) in New York at the age of 96. Despite facing early life hardships and an aversion to self-promotion that limited her early fame, Jordan became a revered improviser and educator, performing with jazz icons like Charlie Parker – who initially inspired her to dedicate her life to music – and Charles Mingus. In 1963, Jordan became the first vocalist to release an album on the distinguished Blue Note Records, and after balancing motherhood and a day job over the next decade, her career flourished from the late 1970s onward. Over that time, she released over two dozen albums, including her final project, Portrait Now, earlier this year, while also appearing as a guest vocalist on several high profile releases. Named a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master in 2012, Jordan also taught jazz vocal workshops at the City College of New York. She leaves behind her daughter, Tracey J. Jordan, a prominent music executive. (Variety)