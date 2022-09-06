Sheree Whitfield Dragged For She By Sheree And Shein Similarities

RHOA star Sheree Whitfield is being dragged on social media for similarities between her clothing line She By Sheree and the SheIn fashion brand. Social media users pointed out a $130 gray two piece athleisure set that looks identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points.

One person tweeted, “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices.”

Another person tweeted, “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA.”