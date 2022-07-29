Sheree Whitfield’s Ex Tyrone Gilliams Says She Created A False Narrative About Him On RHOA

Sheree Whitfield's ex Tyrone Gilliam says that Sheree created a false narrative about him on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sheree accused Tyrone of standing her up during a trip to Philly and he has denied that that happened. He told The Jasmine Brand, “I was aware of the taping, but there was no arrangement, contractually, or any agreement with me and Bravo. I don’t have a problem being supportive of a significant other or somebody I’m dealing with. But, when they created that narrative, and when the narrative was created in regards to me and a lunch date or something that I was supposed to have with Shereé, that’s when my lawyers had to jump in it. Because it was putting me at risk for going back to prison.”

He continued, “I was on home confinement, and I wasn’t allowed. It was not an approved activity. Now, if I had an agreement–if it was already agreed that I was working for the network, because that could’ve happened prior to that–then, I could’ve showed up and not get in trouble. But I’m not going to risk my life for anybody, to go back to prison.”

He later said that Sheree knew that he wouldn’t be able to make it and assured him that production was aware as well. He explained, “I didn’t stand her up, and, more importantly, you can’t stand up somebody where they know where you are. I don’t care if it’s man, woman–you know, no matter what your persuasion is, straight or gay–if it’s your significant other or your partner, you know where they lay their heads. So, in my case, you definitely knew where I was because I was under home confinement. She knew that I couldn’t come. We were communicating; I got a call in the wee hours of the morning about ‘I’m coming to Philly,’ but not saying, ‘I’m coming to Philly to tape.’ Coming to Philly to visit me and coming to Philly to sit outside on the streets to tape is a whole different narrative.”