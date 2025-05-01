Sheryl Crow Praises Songwriting Of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, And Phoebe Bridgers

Getty Images

In a new interview with Variety for their Power of Women Nashville issue, Sheryl Crow reflected on the evolving landscape of women in music, while celebrating the rise of young and talented female musicians. “The caliber of writing is just so good with Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers, and these women are not just in the studio throwing in a lyric — they play,” Crow said. “If you want to take a course in great songwriting, go study at the college of Taylor Swift. There’s Brandi [Carlile] and Courtney Barnett. For a long time, there was a dearth of women who were playing and singing and rocking, and now I’m tickled.” Crow also was inspired by being around so many incredible women during Ringo Starr’s recent country album celebration at Ryman Auditorium. Crow was blown away “being onstage with Molly Tuttle, Sarah Jarosz, and Larkin Poe. I remember having a conversation with people on the Grammys board 15 years ago, saying, ’What are you guys going to do to get instruments into young women’s hands?’ Lo and behold, some of the greatest musicianship right now is young and female.” (Variety)