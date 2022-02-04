Home » R&B News » Silk Sonic Join Fortnite

Silk Sonic Join Fortnite

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Silk Sonic has officially joined Fortnite, bringing their signature style to the game in partnership with Fortnite and Atlantic Records.

The Icon Series launch includes in-game outfits for players, a brand new in-game radio station, plus, there will be a player tournament.

Both members, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are long-time Fortnite fans and Mars said: “When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, 'Are CGI muscles off the table?' They said 'no.' I said 'deal.' I'll see you on the Island.”

The official Silk Sonic Set will allow players to select either Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak as their in-game character style. It launches on February 10.

TL;DR:

Silk Sonic has officially joined Fortnite. The official Silk Sonic Set will allow players to select either Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak as their in-game character style. It launches on February 10.

Related Articles

Silk Sonic To Make Vegas Debut Next Month
Silk Sonic Hosting Their Own Radio Series On Apple Music
Akon’s ‘Wife’ Rozina Negusei To Join ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry To Join Bidens in Global Citizen’s Vax Live
R&B Snippets: Aretha Franklin, Silk Sonic & More!
More Join Outcry Against Joss Whedon