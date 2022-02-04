Silk Sonic Join Fortnite

PRPhotos.com

Silk Sonic has officially joined Fortnite, bringing their signature style to the game in partnership with Fortnite and Atlantic Records.

The Icon Series launch includes in-game outfits for players, a brand new in-game radio station, plus, there will be a player tournament.

Both members, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are long-time Fortnite fans and Mars said: “When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, 'Are CGI muscles off the table?' They said 'no.' I said 'deal.' I'll see you on the Island.”

The official Silk Sonic Set will allow players to select either Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak as their in-game character style. It launches on February 10.



