Silk Sonic To Open The Grammy Awards

Silk Sonic will open the show with a performance at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. The announcement of the coveted slot came yesterday, (3-30) through a press release from the Recording Academy.

The retro duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance for “Leave The Door Open.”

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday evening, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET. It can be viewed on CBS and Paramount+.

TL;DR:

Silk Sonic will open with a performance at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. They have 4 nominations. It can be viewed on CBS and Paramount+.

