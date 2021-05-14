Simon Guobadia Denies Dating Jessica Harris When He Started A Relationship With Porsha Williams

Getty Images

SImon Guobadia set the record straight yesterday (May 13th), denying that he was dating a woman named Jessica Harris around the time he started dating Porsha Williams. He wrote via Instagram, “Let’s have some fun. If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you."

He continued, 'In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé Porsha. I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let’s get to some facts.”

Harris came forward earlier in the week, showing photos and screenshots that proved that she was with Simon as recent as late April.