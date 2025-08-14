Sinéad O’Connor Biopic Is Currently In Development

A biopic about the early life and career of late Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor is currently in the works. The project is being produced by Irish production company ie: entertainment, the executive producers behind the acclaimed O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares, alongside Nine Daughters and See-Saw Films. Directed by Josephine Decker with a script by Stacey Gregg, the film will explore how the Grammy-winning singer rose to global fame through her groundbreaking music and activism, including her outspoken protest against the Catholic Church, highlighted by her infamous Saturday Night Live performance in 1992. Producers include Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Neil Chordia, and Oscar-winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, while music dignitary Tim Clark will serve as executive producer on behalf of ie: entertainment, with funding for the project coming from BBC Film. The biopic aims to portray O’Connor’s impact as a trailblazer and activist, shedding light on her complex legacy following her death in 2023 at the age of 56. (Variety)