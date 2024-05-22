Sixth Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against Sean Combs

© 2024 Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has had another sexual assault lawsuit filed against him, the sixth sexual assault complaint filed against Combs over the last six months. The lawsuit was filed by then 22-year-old aspiring model Crystal McKinney, who alleges that she met Combs during New York’s Men’s Fashion Week back in 2003. McKinney’s lawsuit alleges that Combs drugged her with marijuana and alcohol that was laced, causing her to feel ill and eventually pass out. The lawsuit states that Combs sexually assaulted McKinney in a bathroom in his recording studio in Manhattan. According to the filing, McKinney says the assault made her “physically sick,” and that she passed out a short time afterwards. She woke up “in shock to find herself in a taxicab” after the assault took place. (Rolling Stone)