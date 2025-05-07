Smokey Robinson Responds To Accusations Of Sexual Assault By Four Women

Getty Images

In a phone call with The Daily Mail on Wednesday (May 7), Smokey Robinson responded to allegations of sexual assault made by multiple former employees in a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 6). The four Jane Does are accusing him of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and creating a hostile work environment. The complaint detailed disturbing incidents of forced sexual acts spanning nearly two decades. “I am appalled,” Robinson said of the charges, while adding, “I can’t speak about this right now.” Robinson’s wife, Frances, was also implicated for allegedly enabling his behavior, and failing “to take the appropriate corrective action” to prevent his “deviant misconduct.” The plaintiffs, all former housekeepers of the 85-year-old Motown star, are also accusing the couple of failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, and are seeking damages of at least $50 million for the alleged misconduct. (People)