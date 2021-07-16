Snoh Aalegra Responds To Sade Comparisons

Snoh Aalegra has responded to a Twitter user who compared her to Sade. Yesterday (July 15th), someone tweeted, "Snoh Aalegra is our Sade." Of course, Sade fans went off and the R&B singer faced a bit of backlash.

Questlove even jumped in, saying, "Relax. Let's Snoh find her path. this is just gonna prompt scrutiny/snark to an artist who don't deserve it. besides some photos, the comparison is unfair."

Snoh responded to the drama, "There’s only one Queen Sade Adu. There will never be another one. This comparison I just saw is so unnecessary. It’s not even a debate. Respect the legend, please." She added, "Sade is every generations Sade."