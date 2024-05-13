Snoop Dogg And Michael Bublé To Be Coaches On ‘The Voice’

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg seems to be everywhere at the moment, and we’re about to see much more of him beginning on Season 26 of The Voice. Snoop and Canadian crooner Michael Bublé have just been announced as the new coaches for the upcoming fall season of The Voice, joining returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. The new coaching lineup was revealed on The Voice’s Instagram page, with Snoop and Bublé set to replace current coaches Chance The Rapper and John Legend. Snoop Dogg previously appeared on The Voice as a mega mentor on Season 20, while Bublé also served as Blake Shelton’s team advisor way back in Season 3. (Billboard)