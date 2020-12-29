Home » R&B News » Snoop Dogg Fires Back At Eminem Lyrics

Snoop Dogg Fires Back At Eminem Lyrics

PRPhotos.com
Posted on

On Eminem’s new album, Music To Be Murdered By, he called out several rappers by name, including Snoop Dogg. Now Snoop is firing back about the lyrics to “Zeus.” In what is thought to be directed to Eminem, Snoop posted this: “Back in the day if someone hated you, it meant you did something WRONG now a days it means you did something RIGHT!!” Snoop recently listed who he believes are the greatest MCs of all-time. But, he left Eminem off of the list.

Eminem also had words for a number of people on the standout record “Zeus”. One thing in particular, he apologized to Rhianna for siding with Chris Brown years ago.

