Snoop Dogg Is Selling His Memorabilia In ‘The Shiznit’ Auction

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has decided to sell off some of his exclusive memorabilia and rare collectibles as part of what he is calling, The Shiznit: The Snoop Dogg Memorabilia Auction. Snoop has partnered with the sports and music auction house, The Realest, to sell a variety of clothes, jewelry, awards, photos, reel-to-reel tapes, and one-of-a-kind items that Snoop promises are all legitimate and come straight from his personal collection. “Make sure you get it ’cause it’s authenticated, signed by the one and only Snoop Doggy Dogg,” Snoop says in a promotional video for his auction. “This s–t mean a lot to me.” The auction is now live on The Realest website, with a preview event planned in New York on May 21 and in Los Angeles on May 29. (Billboard)