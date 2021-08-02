Social Media Reacts To LeBron James Shoving A Fan At Usher’s Vegas Show

PRPhotos.com

A video surfaced on social media of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pushing a fan away who ran up to him during an Usher concert. The fan had his camera phone out and was pointing it at LeBron's face as he was leaving the show.

One fan wrote about the incident, “Lebron spotted being a normal human being and stiff arming a person running at him… just cuz he’s a celebrity doesn’t mean you can run up on him. Check his demographics before you do that.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user said that LeBron's shove was “literally assault."

Another person tweeted, "And he with his wife. i would’ve stiff armed buddy too 😂."