Soulja Boy Arrested On Weapons Charge During Traffic Stop

Rapper Soulja Boy, also known as DeAndre Cortez Way, found himself in legal trouble after being arrested as a passenger in a car that was pulled over in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. According to the LAPD, the vehicle was stopped at Melrose and Genesee around 2:35 am, and a firearm was spotted inside, leading to Soulja Boy’s arrest for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Soulja Boy, best known for his singles “Crank That,” “Turn My Swag On,” and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” has faced more legal issues than musical successes this year — including being ordered to pay $4 million after a sexual assault case in April. In a 2021 interview with Paper, Soulja Boy expressed his indifference towards his standing in the rap community, stating, “I don’t care about my place bro… I know where my place in hip hop is. I know what I did for the culture. I know how lit I am.” (Variety)