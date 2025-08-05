Soulja Boy Gun Charge Rejected By L.A. District Attorney

Rapper Soulja Boy will not face charges following his recent arrest in Los Angeles on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The district attorney declined to pursue the case due to insufficient evidence. Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested early Sunday morning in the Melrose neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police conducted a traffic stop and discovered that Way, a passenger in the vehicle, was in possession of a firearm. The 35-year-old rapper first gained widespread attention in 2007 with his hit song “Crank That.” Since then, he’s known as much for legal trouble as he is for music. In April 2023, a jury ordered Soulja Boy to pay $235,900 in punitive damages to a woman who alleged he had assaulted her at a party in 2019. He was also arrested at his Hollywood Hills home in 2016 while on probation, where a gun was found by officers. (Rolling Stone)