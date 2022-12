PRPhotos.com

A source has denied that singer Kehlani and actress Letitia Wright are dating after Kehlani was spotted grinding on Letitia at Fabric, a London nightclub earlier this week. According to The Shaderoom, the source said, “Kehlani and Letitia are just friends.”

The source continued, “There are plenty of videos of Kehlani throwing a*s on more friends than I can count on my hands throughout her tour."

Earlier this year, Kehlani was dating rapper 070 Shake. The two broke up back in September.