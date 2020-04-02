Source: Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko’s Marriage Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’

PRPhotos.com

A source has told People that Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko's marriage is "stronger than ever." Eniko recently revealed that they were expecting baby number two. The source said, “Their marriage is stronger than ever…They are both thrilled about her being pregnant again.” The source added that things changed after he got into a car accident last fall.

The source explained, “After the accident, Kevin has balanced his life differently. Instead of being all about work, he spends a lot more family time at home and he really enjoys it. Life is good for Kevin and he appreciates it all.”

The source added, “While Kevin focused on getting back to normal physically, Eniko took care of everything else. He always loved Eniko, but it was like he never fully understood how lucky he is to be married to her. Now he gets it.”