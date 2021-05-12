Source: Porsha Williams Faked Friendship With Falynn Guobadia For RHOA

Getty Images

Sources close to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has denied that she was ever friends with co-star Falynn Guobadia. Williams has been trending on social media since she confirmed that she is now engaged to Falynn's estranged husband Simon Guobadia. According to TMZ, sources say that Porsha and Falynn met the day they filmed together and producers told them to act as if they'd known each other.

Porsha also revealed that her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley is supportive of her new relationship with Simon and that Dennis and Simon were never friends either.

In an interview with Kandi Burruss on an episode of Speak On It back in March, Falynn said that she and Porsha did meet before the show and that Dennis and Simon did know each other. She said, ["It was more so through Dennis and Simon. They knew each other. They're in the same industry. . . . At some point in time, Porsha and I got to meet. She was very sweet. She's always been very real and genuine so, we clicked."] SOUNDCUE (:30 OC . . . so we clicked)

FALYNN RELEASES A STATEMENT

Simon and Falynn announced their split last month after two years of marriage but according to the site, the two separated in January. Porsha has claimed that Simon and Falynn's divorce is already finalized and apparently told Simon that his divorce had to be final before their relationship began. But Falynn released a statement online, confirming that her divorce has not been finalized. She said, "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At the time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and hearling. Sending positivity to all of you."

Meanwhile, Porsha also denied that Simon gave her the same engagement ring that he gave Falynn. When a fan asked her if it was the same ring that belonged to Fallyn, Porsha responded on Twitter, saying "That is a lie."

WAS SIMON DATING ANOTHER WOMAN A MONTH AGO?

The blogs are also reporting that Simon was allegedly dating another woman a month ago. According to B. Scott, the woman, who goes by the name @jessicakes_xoxo on Instagram, was spotted in Simon's Ferarri just last month.

The woman also commented on Instagram, "He moving faster than his car!" She also posted in her IG stories, "N*ggas be jumping into relationships so fast did you wipe my p*ssy of yo face!"

PORSHA WILLIAMS LANDS THREE-PART BRAVO SERIES ABOUT HER LIFE

In other news, Porsha has landed a three part Bravo series bout her life. A source told Page Six, “It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news. The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family.”

The source added, “If she’s engaged to him and she’s pregnant [with his child], that could change things. It would obviously become part of [the special].” The source did not confirm if Williams is currently expecting.

The limited series will begin shooting sometime mid-summer.