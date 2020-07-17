Source: Will Smith ‘Felt More Of The Pressure’ To Make Marriage Work

PRPhotos.com

A source has revealed that Will Smith “felt more of the pressure” to make his marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith work. As previously reported, last week Jada Pinkett-Smith admitted that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while she and Will were on a break four years ago.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the source said, “They’re two different people trying to make it, and on top of it there’s this huge spotlight on them. People are always going to grow and change, but most don’t have the world watching their every move while they do that.”

A friend of Jada’s also said, “She would be the first person to admit marriage is hard work, but she will always love Will. Even when they haven’t been together, Jada always spoke of her marriage as something special.”