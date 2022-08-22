Sparkle Denies That She Told Her Niece To Ask R. Kelly To Be Her Godfather

Sparkle took to social media to deny her neice's claims that she told her to ask R. Kelly to be her godfather when she was only 14. As previously reported, on Thursday (August 18th), R. Kelly's former goddaughter and Sparkle's neice testified in court — as prosecutors say she was the teen featured in the sex tape that was the center of Kelly's child pornography trial back in 2008.

During her testimony, the woman who has been identified as “Jane” shared that she met Kelly through her aunt, who was later identified as singer Sparkle. She also claimed that her aunt was romantically involved with Kelly and told her to sit on Kelly's lap, rub his head and ask if he'd be her godfather.

In an Instagram video, Sparkle claimed her neice lied on the stand and said that the lies have been organized by her sister.

She said, “Not all that you heard yesterday from my niece is true. I don’t want to hinder this legal process, but to testify that I had my niece sit on Robert’s lap and rub his head and have her ask him to be her godfather is an absolute f***ing lie. You all cannot imagine the hurt that comes from pain caused by the people that you live and willing to die for.”

She continued, “Robert and I were never in a romantic relationship. To show you sabotage is a highly priority within them…if Robert and I were in a romantic relationship, you and your mom was allowing you to start a relationship with him?