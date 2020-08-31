Spike Lee Says He Had No Idea Chadwick Boseman Was Sick While Filming Da 5 Bloods

PRPhotos.com

In a recent interview, Spike Lee recalled working with Chadwick Boseman on the set of Da 5 Bloods. According to B. Scott, Lee said no one knew Chadwick had colon cancer when they worked on the film.

He explained, “We filmed ‘Da 5 Bloods’ in Thailand, and it was hot, jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way. I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy.”

He continued, “Chadwick, a trooper, never complained. He was there every single minute in the moment. And his performance is a testament to what he put into that role, and all his roles.”He added, “We miss you, Chadwick, we’re going to celebrate your life.”

Chadwick died on Friday (August 28th) after a four year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

RYAN COOGLER AND DENZEL WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CHADWICK'S DEATH

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has released a statement on Boseman's death. He said, “Chad deeply valued his privacy, and I wasn’t privy to the details of his illness. After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him. Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.”

He continued, “He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days. What an incredible mark he’s left for us.”

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington also released a statement via People, saying, “He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.”

'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM' PREVIEW POSTPONED AFTER CHADWICK'S DEATH

In other news, Netflix has released a statement saying that the plan to pause the preview of Chadwick's upcoming film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in light of the actor's death. Netflix was set to preview the film today (August 31st).

Netflix said in the statement, “We are heartbroken over today’s news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a ‘true fighter’ as his family called him in their poignant tribute. This is an incredible loss. We are canceling Monday’s preview event of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

Denzel produced the film, which was slated to be released later this year. It also stars Viola Davis.