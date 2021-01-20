Sports News & Gossip: Dwayne Wade & Delonte West!

PRPhotos.com

THE WADE KIDS FREAK OUT AFTER DWAYNE WADE POSTS NUDE PICTURE ON INSTAGRAM: Last weekend, Dwayne Wade turned 39 and to celebrate, Wade posted a nude photo on Instagram, with his naked body being covered by wife Gabrielle Union. He captioned the photo, “Birthday behavior‼️ 39 is already looking up 👀.” Their kids responded on Instagram, ” 13-year-old Zaya wrote, “Ayoooo chill! I just got on!” 18-year-old Zaire wrote, “”This isn't what I wanted to wake up to.” Even little Kaavia James chimed in, saying, “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”

DELONTE WEST NOW WORKING AT REHAB CENTER HE CHECKED INTO: According to The Bleacher Report, Former NBA star Delonte West is now working at the Florida rehab facility that he checked into back in September. Reports say that West also keeps in contact with Mark Cuban, who got him into the facility.