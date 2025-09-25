Spotify Fights Back Against AI-Generated Music, Removing 75 Million Spam Tracks While Targeting Impersonators

Spotify has removed over 75 million spammy tracks in the past year and is intensifying efforts to combat AI-related abuses on its platform through a three-pronged approach. The streaming service will be implementing a new impersonation policy to protect artists from unauthorized AI voice cloning, while updating its spam filter to detect and block mass uploads, duplicates, and other AI-generated low-quality content, and introducing standardized AI disclosures in music credits via the Digital Data Exchange (DDEX) to enhance transparency. These measures aim to prevent fraudulent content uploads, safeguard artist identities, and inform listeners about AI’s role in music creation, while supporting artists’ creative use of AI. Spotify’s crackdown responds to criticism over undisclosed AI music and impersonations, with industry stakeholders like Universal Music Group endorsing the new policies to preserve the health of the music ecosystem. (Consequence of Sound)