Home » R&B News » Stacey Dash Reveals That She Was Addicted To Pills

Stacey Dash Reveals That She Was Addicted To Pills

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Stacey Dash has revealed that she had a secret pill addiction. In an interview with Dr. Oz, Dash said, “I was taking 18-20 pills a day.” Oz said, “18-20 Vicodin a day, that’s expensive.” Dash responded, “Yeah, I lost everything.” Dash said that she would spend “about five to ten grand” a month on the pills.

She also revealed that she had been in an abusive relationship in her twenties, saying, “He would beat me so bad, I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I couldn’t walk —he broke my arm, tied me to the bed for three days. Some part of me thought that’s what I deserved.”

Dash revealed that she has been sober for five years, saying, “Do I have to fight for it? Sometimes, yeah. Are there moments when I wake up and I’m like, ‘This is a bad day. I want to do something bad.’ I know if I get on my knees and I pray that Jesus will help me — he has for five years. This has not been easy… There have been days where I’ve spent the entire day on my knees and didn’t move, until I felt God fill that hole inside of me.”

Related Articles

‘Consensual Diarrhea’ Caused Howie Mandel To Pass Out In Starbucks
Adele Reveals Release Date For New Album
Transgender Employees At Netflix Plan To Walkout Later This Month In Protest Of Dave Chappelle Stand Up Special
Wendy Williams Will Not Be Returning To Show Next Week
Meghan and Harry Head to Wall Street
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry To Skip Diana Ceremony + Prince Andrew Latest