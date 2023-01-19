Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Rihanna For Haltime Performance Comments On ‘Sherri’

PRPhotos.com

Stephen A. Smith has apologized to Rihanna after making comments about her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance next month. During a Wednesday appearance on Sherri Shepherd's Fox daytime talk show, Smith was asked about Rihanna's performance.

He responded, “Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things — she’s spectacular, actually — and congratulations on new mama-hood. There’s one thing she’s not: She ain’t Beyoncé.”

He continued, “We know she’s not Beyoncé.” Sherri responded, “Beyoncé performed, but she’s had her time. Now it’s Rihanna.”

Stephen later apologized on social media, saying that he “meant it as no disrespect.” He called Rihanna “phenomenal” and “a sister” and said she’s “gonna be great” during her performance.

He said, “I want Rihanna to know you’re a superstar, you’re sensational, you’re spectacular. You’re no joke, and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show."