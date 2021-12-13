Stevie J Kicked Off Of Delta Flight

PRPhotos.com

Stevie J was kicked off of a Delta flight after reportedly flying with someone who wanted to take an alcholic beverage on his flight from LA to Atlanta. According to TMZ, the man with Stevie bought the drink in the terminal while waiting to board and then tried to carry it on past the gate and one of the Delta staffers told him no.

Sources say that the man carried the drink onto the plane but he threw it away once he was on board. But the crew insisted that Stevie and the man exit for disobeying their oders.

STEVIE J CLARIFIES THE SITUATION

Stevie has clarified what happened, confirming that the man he was with was actually his son Stevie II and they were removed because they didn't follow a Delta staffer's instructions on the drop of a dime. He said that he and hs son were drinking beverages prior to boarding and were told they'd have to throw them out before getting on. Steve says they did that, but not before finishing the drinks, which must have angered the gate agent, whom Stevie says then made a big deal out of the situation.

Stevie insists no drink was brought on board and the did what they were told to do — and Stevie thinks it's because they were black. He plans to follow up with his attorneys. Stevie ended up booking another flight and made it to Atlanta safely.

Stevie wasn't banned from Delta and no arrests have been made.