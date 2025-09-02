Stray Kids Claim Seventh Career No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart With ‘KARMA’

Stray Kids’ KARMA debuts atop the Billboard 200 chart, earning the K-pop group the seventh No. 1 of their career. The release notched 313,000 equivalent album units in the United States over the past week, with traditional album sales making up 296,000 of that figure, marking career highs in both totals for the group. All seven of Stray Kids’ Billboard 200 chart entries have debuted at No. 1, beginning with ODDINARY in 2022, and continuing with HOP in 2024, making them the first act to debut at No. 1 with their first six entries in the 69-year history of the chart, with KARMA’s chart-topping success extending their record.

Other significant moves in this week’s Top 10 include Laufey earning her first Top 10 of her career with the No. 4 debut of A Matter of Time, while Deftones score their seventh Top 10 with Private Music, which enters at No. 5. Tyler, The Creator’s Cherry Bomb vaults back up the chart, reaching No. 6 following a 10th anniversary reissue, while BigXthaPlug claims his highest-charting effort of his career with the No. 7 debut of I Hope You’re Happy. The rest of the Billboard 200 Top 10 is rounded out by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack holding steady at its No. 2 peak, Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem drops two places to No. 3 following twelve nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid falls three spots to No. 8, Gunna’s The Last Wun descends five slots to No. 9, and Wallen’s One Thing at a Time slides down three places to No. 10. (Billboard)