Summer Walker Calls Out Jess Hilarious Over Lil Meech Comments

Getty Images

Summer Walker has called out Jess Hilarious for comments she made about her boyfriend Lil Meech and his alleged cheating allegations. Jess chimed in on Summer sending a DM to a woman who has allegedly slept with Meech.

Jess said that Summer was “doing too much” by sharing the DM on social media. She explained, “He cheatin’ on you.” She further advises Lil Meech to “keep cheating” on Walker, claiming that fans will get better music from the artist that way. She went on to call Lil Meech “smelly.”

First Meech responded by posting Jess Hilarious in his DMs. He said, “How I stink but this unstable creature @jesshilarious_official in my DMs trying to get chose?I see why U mad now.” He went on to say that Jess Hilarious “likes smelly n****s.” Summer Walker also chimed in, calling the situation said. She said, “Thirsty a*s girl must have caught amnesia,” adding, “worried about my DMs & forgot about these.”