Summer Walker Drops Rap Single ‘Sense Dat God Gave You’

Summer Walker dropped her first rap single and video entitled “Sense Dat God Gave You.” The song features her friend, rapper Sexxy Red.

In the video, a pregnant Summer Walker is seen twerking on top of a honda and throwing money. On the song, she raps, “Bald head scalawag, ain’t got no hair on my cat. If I don’t get my cheese ni**a, 6ix9ine, you can call me a rat. We finna tear down the mall, you know we got a plan. I drop the Perc in his drink and I don’t give a d*mn.”

Walker posted the video, along with the caption, “I’m NOT a rapper lmao I just wanted to do hood rat stuff with my friend.”

