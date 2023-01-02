Summer Walker Gives Birth To Twins

Getty Images

Summer Walker has given birth to twins. She revealed the news on Instagram, saying, “I’m so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section.”

Summer noted that there’s nothing wrong with either of these choices, they were just not what she personally wanted. She also revealed that Erykah Badu and her daughter aided in the home birth of the twins.

She explained, “You can do it, this was my second home birth. All natural, seven hours, no tearing. I couldn’t [have] done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, [and] my elders.”

She also gave a shoutout to her ex Larry for being “the best dad doula ever,” adding that Larry was "so hands-on the whole time."

Summer went on, “It wasn’t easy but it gets done. Lol both births I almost blacked out at the end but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water. I have thin blood so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them. As long as my kids stay at home untouched, I’m good.”