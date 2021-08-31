Summer Walker Goes Off On Ex London On Da Track & His Baby Mamas

Getty Images

Summer Walker, London on Da Track and a few of his babies mamas have been going back and forth on social media. Summer posted an IG Story accusing London of blowing up her phone over her new man. London responded, “Post the current receipts if sh*t accurate don’t lie..PLUS my new woman ain’t goin for no sh*t like that.”

Summer responded to London and also threw a shot at one of his baby's mama's Eboni.

She later went live on her IG page, telling Eboni, “Y’all was f*cking terrorizing me for two years bro, cuz I was with the n*gga. I gave him back for the same reasons y’all were terrorizing me for two years…I tried, as best as I could, to keep him involved with his children’s lives and y’all tried to blame me for it, I had nothing to do with it.”

She continued, addressing London, saying, “I went on a date with the step father of your child, then the next day I get all these threats and sh*t. Leave me alone!”