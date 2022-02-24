Home » R&B News » Summer Walker Speaks On Not Performing All Of Her Songs

Summer Walker Speaks On Not Performing All Of Her Songs

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Summer Walker has opened up about her decision not to perform certain songs because there are still some fresh wounds in her music.

She explained during a recent concert, "I cannot sing that song. I just want to talk to y'all for a second. For anybody that came here and was like, 'Oh, she didn't do 'Reciprocate,' she didn't do 'Session 33,' I didn't do a lot of songs from the new album. I want you to know that, you know, this sh*t is real. I write a lot of my stuff. I write most of my stuff and it's still a fresh wound."

She continued, "My baby, she not even one yet and I ain't got time to be up here singing that sh*t, crying in front of y'all. So, I sang what I could and I hope that y'all still enjoy the show."

Related Articles

Husband Of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Is ‘So Angry’ With Alec Baldwin
Charlize Theron Was Scared Of Tom Hardy On The Set Of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’
Idris Elba Plans To ‘Lean Away’ From Acting To Focus On Music
Scarlett Johansson Releases Her New Skincare Line
Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes To Priyanka Chopra For Thinking Deepak Chopra Was Her Father
Willow Smith Accused Of Islamophobia For Content In New Novel