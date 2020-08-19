Sweetie Pie’s Owner James ‘Tim’ Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plat

Owner of Sweetie Pies and former star of the OWN reality show Welcome To Sweetie Pies, James "Tim" Norman has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities — aka a cell phone, to commision a murder for hire, which resulted in the death of his nephew. Norman is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center. WLBT reported that according to the complaint, Norman, Terica Ellis and others conspired to commit a murder for hire in exchage for money. Federal authorities have alleged that back in 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery. Norman was the sole beneficiary.

In the days leading up to Andre's murder, Ellis told Montgomery that she was coming to St. Louis. On March 13th, 2016, the day before Montgomery’s murder, Norman flew to St. Louis, Missouri from his home in Los Angeles, California.

Then, on March 14th, 2016, Ellis and Norman communicated using temporary phones activated that day. Ellis also used the temporary phone to communicate called Norman.

Around 8:00 p.m. that same day, Montgomery was shot and killed. Ellis’s phone location information places her in the area of the murder at time of the shooting.

Immediately following Montgomery’s murder, Ellis placed a call to Norman, and then travelled to Memphis, Tennessee. In the days after the murder, Ellis deposited over $9,000 in cash into various bank accounts.

On March 21st, 2016, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on the life insurance policy he had obtained on his Andre.

Terica was also charged by complaint with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section and Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating these charges.