Sweetie Pies’ star Ms. Robbie Montgomery has spoken out on her son Tim Norman being charged with conspiracy in the alleged murder for hire plot in the death of his nephew Andre Montgomery.

Journalist April Simpson, reportedly reached out to Ms. Robbie to let her know that she is “loved and has an immense amount of support.” Ms. Robbie allegedly responded saying, “Thanks For The Prayers, But At This Time I’m Weak And Can’t Make A Statement. Please Keep Praying For Me And My Son”.