SWV And XSCAPE Land Bravo Docu-Series

It has been announced that SWV and XScape are getting their own docu-series. According to The Jasmine Brand, the show will air on Bravo and will be executive produced by Mona Scott Young.

The show will follow the singers as they are in the studio and on tour.

According to a press release, the new show will see the two groups “reunite once again to prepare for a show that promises to reignite their music careers. There is much at stake for these powerhouse women as they navigate different stages in their lives, both personally and professionally. From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder, watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.”

The show titled “XSCAPE/SWV” is set to air Fall 2022.