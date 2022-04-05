Home » R&B News » SZA ‘Fell Out Of Bed’ Before The Grammys

SZA ‘Fell Out Of Bed’ Before The Grammys

Backstage at the Grammys, SZA explained why she was on crutches during the ceremony. According to Billboard, she said, “It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this. Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes.”

She continued, 'Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.”

SZA SAYS HER NEW ALBUM IS DONE

Meanwhile, SZA also revealed that her new album is done and will be out soon. She said, “I just actually finished it up in Hawaii recently, so just turning it in.”

She added, “It’s probably my most unisex project yet. It’s definitely for everybody in a different way.”

