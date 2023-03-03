SZA Postpones Philadelphia Concert Hours Before Show

Just hours before showtime Thursday night (3-2) SZA’s Philadelphia concert was postponed.
The news first came via Twitter from the venue. Only basic information was given, as fans were encouraged to hold onto their tickets for a “rescheduled date to be announced shortly.”
Later, SZA posted, "Due to unforeseen logistical/ production issues we’re FORCED to reschedule."
SZA’s SOS Tour is currently scheduled to continue over the weekend (March 4 and 5) with back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
