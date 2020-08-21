Home » R&B News » SZA Says Her Record Label Has Delayed Her New Album

SZA Says Her Record Label Has Delayed Her New Album

SZA has revealed that her record label TDE has delayed her album. When a fan asked about new music, she said, "At this point y'all gotta ask Punch. I've done all I can do." Punch is the head of Top Dawg. When a fan asked, "Would you saaay this is an adverse or hostile relationship orrr just out of your hands?” The singer responded, "BEEN hostile.”

When a fan shared a comment they posted telling Punch to get SZA to release more music, to which Punch replied "Soon." SZA responded in a tweet, "This is all he says to me as well. Welcome to my f*cking life."

SZA later clarified her comments, saying, "Don’t nobody need to free me.Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing I love y’all"

