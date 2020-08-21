SZA Says Her Record Label Has Delayed Her New Album

PRPhotos.com

SZA has revealed that her record label TDE has delayed her album. When a fan asked about new music, she said, "At this point y'all gotta ask Punch. I've done all I can do." Punch is the head of Top Dawg. When a fan asked, "Would you saaay this is an adverse or hostile relationship orrr just out of your hands?” The singer responded, "BEEN hostile.”

When a fan shared a comment they posted telling Punch to get SZA to release more music, to which Punch replied "Soon." SZA responded in a tweet, "This is all he says to me as well. Welcome to my f*cking life."

SZA later clarified her comments, saying, "Don’t nobody need to free me.Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing I love y’all"